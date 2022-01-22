Murder Investigation Underway in Amenia, New York

Police are still searching for information following the arrest of a man for murder in the small Dutchess County town of Amenia, New York.

The New York State Police says that troopers were called to a home on South Amenia Road at approximately 11:50am on Sunday, January 16, 2022 for a report of a stabbing called into the Dutchess County 911 call center.

File 12 Amenia SJS 10648275 01162022 Photo Credit: New York State Police File 12 Amenia SJS 10648275 01162022 Photo Credit: New York State Police loading...

Troopers say that when they arrived they located the suspect, 26-year-old David A. Trotta, and immediately took him into custody.

In a written release the NYSP says, "Arriving emergency medical services rendered aid to the victim, 45-year-old Juan C. Cedillo of Amenia, and despite lifesaving measures Mr. Cedillo was pronounced deceased on scene."

No information is currently available as to whether Trotta and Cedillo knew each other or what circumstances led to the alleged murder.

David A. Trotta was subsequently arraigned before Trotta was arraigned before Judge Christopher Klingner in the Town of Amenia Court. Trotta was sent to the Dutchess County Jail without bail. He now faces the following charges:

Murder in the 2nd Degree (Class A felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

Police are looking for more information. Anyone who has additional knowledge regarding this murder, or any information that may be helpful in the investigation, is asked to call their local police department or Investigator Melilli, with the New York State Police (Poughkeepsie BCI) at: (845) 677-7300. Please refer to case# 10648275. Information from the public may be kept confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information was available.]

