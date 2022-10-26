MV Crime Stoppers Need Public’s Help Finding Wanted Man
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Rome Police are asking for the public's help in finding a Lee Center man who's wanted on two Rome City Court Arrest Warrants, according to Captain Kevin James.
46-year-old Edward J. Williamson whose last known address was on Capron Rd. in Lee Center, was arrested on several charges including Robbery in the 1st, a Class B Felony, weapons charges, and endangering the welfare of a child.
The second warrant issued against Williamson involves a Criminal Trespass in the 3rd degree, a Class B Felony. This charge is in connection to an incident where Williamson was charged with going under vehicles in a posted private lot owned by local businesses back on August 1, 2022.
Williamson is also wanted by the Binghamton City Police Department for a Menacing 2nd (A misdemeanor) warrant.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Edward J. Williamson
AKA: Ed Joe Williamson
DOB: 12/08/73 (46 YOA)
White male
Height: 5’06”
Weight: 164 lbs.
LKA: Capron Rd. Lee Center
Williamson is wanted on two Rome City Court Arrest warrants.
The first warrant is for:
Robbery 1st (B felony)
Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (D felony)
Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th (A misdemeanor)
Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A misdemeanor) 2 counts
Menacing 2nd (A misdemeanor)
These charges are in connection with a robbery that occurred
On August 8, 2022 in the City of Rome.
The second warrant is for:
Criminal Trespass 3rd (B misdemeanor)
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution.
If you have any information about Williamson, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
