MV Crime Stoppers Seeking Help in Finding Local Fugitive
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man wanted by authorities following a bench warrant issued in Rome City Court.
39-year-old Anthony P. Chandler of Rome is wanted based on a warrant issued in Oneida County Drug Court, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Chandler was originally charged with Attempted-Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd Degree, based on a previous conviction. The warrant for Chandler's arrest was issued on November 4th.
Police say Chandler is a white male with brown eyes, is approximately 200 lbs. and about 5'8" tall. Chandler is believed to be located currently in the Saranac Lake area. He also has residency tied to Rome.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Agency: Oneida County Sheriff's Department
Name: Anthony P. Chandler
DOB: 39 years old
Descriptors: Male, 5'8", Weighs approximately 200 lbs.
Location: Likely in Saranac Lake, and has ties Las to Rome, NY
Warrant/Details
- Bench Warrant:
Bench Warrant #1:
- Court: Oneida County Drug Court
- Charge: Attempted-Criminal Possession of A Weapon 3rd degree – previous conviction (EF)
- Judge: G. J. Amoroso
- Signed: 11/4/2022
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Chandler, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]