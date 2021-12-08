The Oneida City Police Department is looking for a Sherrill man on charges of Petit Larceny and Falsifying Business Records. 35-year-old John Pawlikowski III is this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.

Pawlikowski, is a white male and about 160 lbs. according to Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida City Police. Burgess says there are 3 warrants for his arrest, each issued in Oneida City Court.

• Arrest Warrant issued on 8/6/21 for Petit Larceny (incident on 7/27/21)

• Arrest Warrant issued on 8/19/21 for Falsifying Business Records 2nd (incident on 8/2/21)

• Arrest Warrant issued on 11/3/2021 for Petit Larceny (incident on 7/19/21)

WANTED BY THE ONEIDA CITY POLICE DEPT.

Name: John Pawlikowski III

DOB: 11/20/1986

Ht: 5’8

Wt: 170 lbs

Race: Caucasian

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Blond

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Burgess added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Pawlikowski, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

