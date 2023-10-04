MV Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: October 5, 2023

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and Utica Police are seeking helping in locating this week's Wanted Person of the Week.

Nina Maddox is wanted by UPD for open bench warrants regarding a motor vehicle stop earlier this year, and several domestic incidents. Charges include Criminal Tampering in the third-degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh-degree, Grand Larceny in the third-degree, and two separate allegations of Criminal Contempt in the second-degree, police said.

Maddox, 26, of Utica is approximately 5'5'' and 150 pounds, police said.

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Maddox, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

