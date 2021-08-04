Mohawk Valley Community College has unveiled its fall Cultural Series lineup, which will be headlined by comedian Rob Riggle.

Riggle will take part in a moderated Q & A with Bill Keeler of WIBX’s “Keeler in the Morning” on Friday, September 17 at 7:00PM in the Jorgensen Athletic Center and Event Field House at MVCC Utica Campus.

Admission is $25 for the general public and $20 for MVCC employees.

A limited supply of free tickets will be available for MVCC students.

Tickets for this and all other events in the series will go on sale on Tuesday, September 7 at 10:00AM.

Riggle is an acclaimed actor, comedian, writer, producer and director.

He’s been a staple in comedic films and television for more than 15 years.

Riggle is known for his roles in comedy hits like “The Hangover” and “Step Brothers,” as well as his stints on “Saturday Night Live” and as a correspondent on “The Daily Show” with Jon Stewart.

Other Cultural Series highlights include:

Ryan Montbleau Solo. 7PM Saturday, November 20, 2021 Schafer Theater, MVCC Utica Campus.

SoCal ’90s Power Punk Band Lit. 7PM Thursday, November 11, 2021 Schafer Theater, MVCC Utica Campus.

“Cinderella,” presented by The Panto Company USA. 2PM Sunday, November 7, 2021 Schafer Theater, MVCC Utica Campus.

Because of COVID-19, the schedule of events is subject to change.

All events will comply with federal, state, and county guidelines, along with the MVCC Responsible Restart Plan for COVID-19.

