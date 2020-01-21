MVHS, Community Foundation Release Hospital Repurposing Report

Mohawk Valley Health System and the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties have released a consultant’s findings and recommendations regarding potential reuse options for MVHS’s three main campuses.

MVHS, The Community Foundation and CHA Consulting, Inc., engaged with neighboring businesses, residents, young professionals, community organizations and elected officials to solicit feedback on the best potential uses for the facilities.

CHA Consulting determined the St. Luke’s campus in New Hartford offers a variety of redevelopment options, including housing for an educational institution or mixed-use development.

They found the best potential redevelopment uses for the St. Elizabeth campus include small retail/office space or housing.

CHA is recommending the Faxton Campus remain owned and operated by MVHS.

“The findings in this report are an important step in ensuring that the existing MVHS campuses continue to enhance their neighborhoods, either through appropriate redevelopment or, in the case of Faxton, as a part of MVHS’s regional commitment to healthcare,” said Bob Scholefield, executive vice president of facilities and real estate. “We will use this report as the basis for exploring the best possible outcomes, as we engage residents and other constituents in this process.”

A summary of the findings can be found at the MVHS website.