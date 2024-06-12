There have been some difficult stories that have surfaced about the new Wynn Hospital in Utica since its opening last year, and many of them are not true, according to MVHS CEO Darlene Stromstad. Stromstad appeared on WIBX's Keeler show for an extended interview on Tuesday, June 11th.

Here are some things we learned during her nearly 25 minute 2-part interview on WIBX's Keeler Show.

Stromstad discussed the layoff of nurses at Wynn, and claimed that termination of some employees was required by their union, and they were encouraged to immediately re-apply to be rehired. She also stated that the hospital is currently looking to hire some 200 nurses.

Stromstad also discussed the recent announcement that Physician Assistants are not allowed to perform any invasive procedures both in the operating room and in patient rooms. She said the directive was sent to only the employees affected, and that it was never meant to be a news story. She said that over the years, PAs had been performing procedures they wee not certified to perform. The memo sent restricting invasive procedures by PAs was to make sure non-certified staff members would no longer be performing invasive procedures, until they were certified to do so.

Stromstad stressed that while the company is operating in the rd, their financial condition has improved. She also said they're working diligently to relaunch their open heart surgery department.

She also said Wynn Hospital is operating on a Patient-Centered Care platform. Throughout the interview, Stromstad reiterated the commitment of MVHS to delivering patient-centered care. She discussed ongoing projects to enhance patient experience, including facility upgrades and the adoption of patient feedback systems to continuously improve service quality.

Listen to parts 1 and 2 of the YouTube interview from WIBX's Keeler Show on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Part 1



Part 2



