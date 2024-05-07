The top priority for Mohawk Valley Health System and Wynn Hospital will always be the care of their patients. One of the finest specialties the physicians there offer is cardiovascular care. For a short period of time, officials say they are suspending open heart surgeries in an effort to make the service even better.

MVHS leadership, the Medical Staff and Board of Directors have been looking into the strength and quality of the Cardiac Surgery program at the Wynn Hospital. According to MVHS officials,

MVHS has temporarily suspended the Cardiac Surgery program (open heart surgery) while an external organization is brought on by MVHS to conduct a review aimed at strengthening the service. This only impacts open heart surgery. All other cardiac procedures and services are operating as normal.

In the interim, Wynn Hospital will be collaborating with other reputable facilities in the region to ensure their patients who need quality cardiac surgical care get it.

MVHS wants the public to know that this this is STRICTLY open heart surgery. All other cardiac procedures and services are operating as normal. It is understandable that some members of the community have expressed frustration with some of the bumps in the road on the way to getting the Wynn facility up and running. But, these things take time.

We have a brand new hospital in downtown Utica. In that hospital is an exceptional staff and an extremely caring and dedicated nursing staff. People need to have faith that the kinks will be worked out and every step the administration takes is a step towards continuing to improve the patient care and patient experience at the Wynn and all of MVHS's offices and clinics.

New Photos of the new Downtown Utica Wynn Hospital (February 2023) Just eight months before it's scheduled to open, MVHS officials took WIBX's Bill Keeler and Jeff Monaski, along with Photo Journalist Nancy L. Ford through the new Wynn Hospital in Utica. The new downtown hospital is expected to open in November. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler / Nancy L. Ford

10 New York State Hospitals Rank Among The World’s Best Newsweek magazine recently published its ranking of the top hospitals in the world and 10 are here in New York State. Who made this list?

Newsweek based its list of the Top 250 hospitals on earth based on four criteria: patient care, research, innovation, and consistency. 2023 marks the fifth year the publication put together data on hospitals from around the world. This year's data reportedly includes more than 2,300 hospitals from 28 countries, approximately 400 in the Unites states.

Here's the ones from New York State:

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler