MVHS Warns Of Credit Card Scam

Mohawk Valley Health System is alerting consumers of a credit card scam.

MVHS officials say members of the community have been receiving phone calls offering a St. Elizabeth credit card.

The caller claims to be calling from St. Elizabeth Medical Center and says you can now apply for a credit card to help pay for any medical expenses that you may incur.

Officials say there is no St. Elizabeth credit card and the callers are not affiliated with the hospital or MVHS.