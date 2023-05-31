My Radio World Has Lost Two Special People to Cancer This Week

This has been a sad week for people in radio. We've lost two very special people in Utica-Rome radio, and both were so much more to friends and family than the medium.

On Saturday morning, we lost Dave Rodriguez to cancer.

Dave Rodriguez. Credit Rodriguez, Facebook. Dave Rodriguez. Credit Rodriguez, Facebook. loading...

Dave was a close personal friend who served as radio's utility man since I met him in 1992. For me, he was there for everything I've done over the years from my wedding to remote broadcasts, to firings and hirings.

Dave was a maintenance worker at Masonic Home, but he was so much more. He was a local deejay, an audio tech at Fat Katz Comedy Club, a parking lot manager at the Pioneers and Comets hockey games, and worked with me for years at the Boilermaker Post Race Party. Most of all, Dave was a close and loyal friend who will be greatly missed.

Rest in Peace, Dave.

Harry Enea III credit H. Enea, Facebook Harry Enea III credit H. Enea, Facebook loading...

On Tuesday, we also lost a local radio legend and one of the nicest people one could ever meet, Harry Enea III, or as he was known on radio, Hard Rock Harry.

His family posted the terrible news on Facebook on Tuesday.

"It is with sad news and on behalf of my amazing family we regret to tell you that Harry has passed into eternal rest this evening in the comfortable and loving arms of the Mike Conley Hospice Home in Clermont, FL. We are crushed and heartbroken and now it is time to give Harry his final send off in his hometown of Little Falls. Personally, the preparations we were making to move him back to my home makes it even more painful to bring him home for this reason now. As a family, we all have our own reasons why we loved Harry and will miss him and can only keep these memories close to our hearts to sustain us as we recover. As a funeral directors and a physical therapist, we put our all into guiding others through the worst time of their life. Unfortunately, we are now on the other side. Please be patient as we figure out our final plans and rest assured they will be announced as soon as they are finalized."

Harry had been fighting a recent cancer diagnosis.

Harry was a rock music encyclopedia and he loved being on radio. He'd been living in Florida with family and while he was well known here for his time on K-Rock and Rock 107, I knew him best for his friendship and his infectious laugh.

Rest in Peace, Harry.

RealMenGetTested.com reminds both men and women to get tested for cancer, as advised by a physician. Early detection of cancer saves lives.

