Naked In A Cave! Willing to Drop Your Clothes, Explore Howe Caverns?

New York State has so many great Summer attractions and vacation destinations. For most of these daytrips, shirts and shoes are required. I found one day trip however that will allow you take the top off, yours and the Jeep, and explore the legendary Howe Caverns in Howes Cave, NY.

If you have been, and even if you haven't, you should know that Howe Caverns has a variety of tours including a lantern tour, family flashlight tour and the traditional tour but did you know they also offer a "Birthday Suit Celebration"? Brings new meaning to seeing a "natural wonder".

Drop off the kids and drop your pants for the Howe Caverns "Birthday Suit Celebration" on Saturday September 17th! This is the 4th annual celebration of it's kind at the caverns and is designed to promote body positivity. Don't confuse this with the Howe Caverns birthday parties. That could be embarrassing!

Keep in mind that it could get a bit "nipply" down there. Typically if you head to Howe Caverns for a tour you will want to dress for cold temps with a jacket or hoodie. After descending 156 feet below the earths surface you will feel the consistent 52 degrees year round. Don't worry there is a complimentary robe!

Tickets are on sale now HERE, or call call 518-296-8900, but don't be left hanging as tickets for this Naked In the Cave event are certain to sell out! Tickets are $85 (plus tax) per person. With that you will receive 1 complimentary adult beverage and your souvenir robe. All tickets are non-refundable. This event is for ages 21 and over only.

The only question left is, who will you be going with? Friends? Family? Whichever you decide, be prepared to get to know them even better than before.

Here's What It Looks Like Inside Howe Caverns Whether You're Naked Or Not

