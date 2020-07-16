Weird Roadside Attractions Across America

If you travel the country by car, you will come across some amazing and odd attractions along the roadside. Many of the attractions like the World's Largest Ball of Paint in Indiana or the SPAM Museum in Minnesota, came from a period before super highways like the New York State Thruway.

A list of the weirdest roadside attractions in each state was compiled by Thrillest and includes some "selfie" opportunities that are amazingly unique.

In Alaska, there's The Hammer Museum, and in Wisconsin you can drive along the highway to view the Upside-Down White House, which is exactly what it sounds like.

The selection from New York is from a place pretty close to home in Howe, NY. It's not the legendary Howe Caverns; instead, the site selected the funky Secret Caverns, which is much smaller than Howe and located just down the road.

