Howe Caverns Celebrates “Naked in a Cave” Stroll Underground This Weekend

If you enjoy, or don't mind taking your clothes off and heading underground to see natures beauty, you might want to visit Howe Caverns this Saturday, September 28, in Schoharie County near Cobleskill. The natural wonders attraction in Upstate New York is celebrating its 6th annual Naked in a Cave event.

Join us, Saturday, 28 September 2024,

for our 6th annual Naked in a Cave (naked stroll in the cave) event celebrating body positivity.

-Tickets will be limited to 350 guests and will sell out quickly!

Tickets for the stroll are $85.00 (plus tax) per person.

That ticket price includes: 1 complimentary adult beverage (beer or wine) and a souvenir robe.

This event is for age 21 and over ONLY!

Reservations are being accepted now at 518-296-8900.

Payment is due in full at the time of reservation. Tickets are non-refundable!

There are special motel offers for the weekend, a special 3 course dinner on Saturday night, a comedian, craft fair and plenty of mingling as visitors take off their clothing above ground, and head down into the caves for a totally naked stroll.

According to the Howe Caverns website, Howe Caverns, which was discovered 20 years before the outbreak of the Civil War, has a history that follows America’s transformation from a farm-based economy to an industrial nation. It was a time when great fortunes were made by leaders of the Industrial Revolution and a time when man was eager to exert his command over nature.

Prior to the arrival of the German Palatine Settlers in the Schoharie Valley in the early 1700s, the local Native Americans knew what they called “Otsgaragee” or “Cave of the Great Galleries.” In historical records, there is some disagreement as to this translation, which suggests the Native Americans explored deep into the cavern. A second translation is “Great Valley Cave,” which may be more accurate, as many believe the Native Americans’ superstitions may have kept them from exploring the cave.

The first white man to enter the cave did so in the early 1770s. Perhaps Johnathan Schmul, a peddler, had been calling on families in the mill town of Kobel’s Kill (today, Cobleskill) when he sought refuge from a Native American attack by hiding at the entrance to the cave. Schmul later confided in a local pastor, Rev. John Peter Resig, “I found a cave when the Indians were after me. That’s my home. But be mum about this. Should war break out, then flee to this cave and you will be safe.” Schmul and Resig vanished quite suddenly from the historical records, as did the Native Americans of the Schoharie Valley, who fled the area with their Tory counterparts at the end of the American Revolution.

For information on Saturday's naked stroll, or visiting during. normal tour hours, call 518-296-8900. During the rest of the year, Howe Caverns enjoys guests from Boston to New York City, through the northeast and around the U.S. and Canada - including a steady stream of school field trip visits from around New York State.

See The 10 States With The Highest Tax Burden We can count on two things in life. Death and taxes.

In the state of New York, we can count on those taxes being high. But how high is our tax burden in the Empire State versus other states?

Wallethub recently ranked each of the 50 states based on overall tax burden which they define as "...the proportion of total personal income that residents pay toward state and local taxes." These rankings base that ax burden number on property, income, and sales taxes.

Here are the top 10 states from those rankings, And, yes, no surprise - New York made the list. But are we that bad off? See where New York ranks! Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff