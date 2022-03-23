Ahhhh, spring. Barring any late snowstorms, it appears to finally be here. The first few warm days of spring are great in Upstate New York, because it's still too early for most bugs to make an appearance. But don't get your hopes up. Mosquitos are coming, and there's no stopping them... or is there?

It won't be long before our evenings are plagued with human's #1 adversary. Did you know the mosquito is the deadliest animal in the world? You might not equate something so small to be so deadly, but it's true. Mosquitos account for more than 1 million deaths per year, according to the World Health Organization. This is because mosquitos are transmitters of all sorts of diseases. They carry so many, that they just have to share some with us.

And you may think your only weapon against these Satanic beasts are citronella candles and slathering Deep Woods OFF! all over yourself. But if you've got a green thumb, there are some natural plants you can stick in the dirt that naturally ward off nature's worst pest.

In general, any plant with a strong natural scent is going to help. Plants like mint, rosemary and lemongrass are natural defenders against the blood-sucking hellions. And yes, citronella works, but you can always plant it in your garden instead of burning through countless candles.

It's good to get a head start on this now so you can enjoy some evenings outside without constantly slapping your body and swearing.

Below are 9 plants you can install in your garden today to help reduce mosquito annoyance this summer:

