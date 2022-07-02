New York Parents Get A Warning About Swimming

The summer is underway across America and the hot, sticky weather is also here with it. Before you take your kids to the pool or beach to cool off, the FDA gas a new warning for parents. Especially those families with infants.

According to reports, the FDA is asking parents to be aware of the dangers of the neck style flotation devices.

“The safety and effectiveness of neck floats to build strength, to promote motor development or as a physical therapy tool, have not been established.”

If you plan to help your kids learn to swim, consider the FDA warning first and also consider asking a professional for help. There are so many great resources that we have available to us here in New York State.

The Independence Day weekend is here and there are also notices for those who plan to have a few drinks at the backyard party or picnic. The STOP-DWI campaign is back this week and across New York State there will be added patrols on the roads looking for those who are driving under the influence or impaired. Plan ahead and get a ride or ride share.

As for the weather, there is a chance for a shower or two but overall, the first Independence Day since the unofficial end of the pandemic looks great! Get out and have some fun but keep safety in mind as we celebrate the greatest country on the planet!

