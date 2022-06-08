What’s the Punishment for Necrophilia in NY? Not As Bad As You’d Think

***WARNING: IF YOU DON'T HAVE A DARK SENSE OF HUMOR, DO NOT PROCEED***

Well, here's an article you're going to regret clicking on!

How often do you think about necrophilia? Hopefully no more than 3, 4 times a week, tops. Because I have an extremely dark sense of humor, I probably think about it a little more than the average person. But it's because of this that I'm able to share with you a pretty startling fact about necrophilia in New York.

SO WHAT IS NECROPHILIA?

Come on now, you don't know? Banging a corpse. That's what it is. Who would do such a heinous act, you might wonder? I'm not sure. You'd have to have some REALLY bad luck on Tinder.

All kidding aside, only the most psychologically disturbed would ever do such a thing, obviously. It's one of the most taboo subjects of all time. But... it does happen. It must, otherwise there wouldn't be laws against it.

SO WHAT'S THE PUNISHMENT IN NEW YORK?

That's where this story gets interesting. Because the punishment is not as bad you might think.

According to Penal Law. Chapter 40. Of the Consolidated Laws. Part Three. Specific Offenses. Title H. Offenses Against the Person Involving Physical Injury, Sexual Conduct, Restraint and Intimidation. Article 130. Sex Offenses, sexual conduct with a dead body is a Class A Misdemeanor.

That's it! A Class A Misdemeanor!

IN NEW YORK, A CLASS A MISDEMEANOR IS UP TO 364 DAYS IN JAIL AND/OR A $1,000 FINE

$1,000 to have sex with a corpse?! Jupiter's Moons, man! You'd think it'd be a little steeper than that!

But I guess... when you think about it... it's a relatively victimless crime. The other person is... well, dead. The dead usually don't complain that much.

Of course, people very rarely find themselves in the company of a corpse, just randomly. It's usually accompanied by other heinous acts, such as A) Murder, or B) Grave Robbery, which will get you additional slaps on the wrists.

But, heck. What a great story you'd have for $1,000.

