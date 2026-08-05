Madison County Joins Statewide STOP DWI Crackdown

Madison County police agencies are joining a statewide effort aimed at keeping impaired drivers off the road during two busy August weekends.

The STOP DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign runs from Thursday, August 6, through Sunday, August 9, and again from Thursday, August 13, through Sunday, August 16. Police agencies across Madison County will take part, along with New York State Police, county sheriff’s offices and municipal departments throughout the state.

One of those enforcement efforts will happen Friday night. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office plans to conduct a STOP DWI checkpoint on August 7 between 8 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. The location of the checkpoint has not been released.

Madison County STOP DWI Coordinator Matthew White says the campaign is intended to draw attention to the dangers of driving after consuming alcohol or using drugs that can cause impairment. The increased police presence is also designed to reduce the number of crashes, injuries and deaths connected to impaired driving.

It is a simple message. If you are going to drink, do not drive.

The August crackdown is part of the statewide “100 Days of Summer” campaign promoted by STOP DWI New York and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. Similar enforcement periods are held around the Fourth of July, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, the holiday season, Super Bowl weekend and St. Patrick’s Day.

These campaigns combine highly visible police patrols with public awareness efforts. Sobriety checkpoints and additional patrols are used to remind drivers that police are watching for anyone who may be operating a vehicle while impaired.

Madison County officials are asking people to have a sober plan before heading out. That could mean choosing a designated driver, calling a taxi or rideshare service, or arranging to stay overnight.

The “Have a Plan” mobile app can also help users locate a safe ride, create a designated driver list and review information about New York’s impaired driving laws. More information and a link to the app are available at STOP DWI New York.