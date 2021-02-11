New Details and Charges Released in Oneida County Shooting
The New York State Police are releasing additional charges and more details related to the shooting that happened in Vienna on February 2nd.
Troopers were initially called to an address on State Route 13 for reports of a shooting incident. Officials say an initial investigation revealed that during an altercation Todd Estes of Vienna was allegedly shot by Nicolas Damanski of Chittenango. Damanski is already facing several charges, but now State Police say Estes is also facing several charges.
State Police say 42-year-old Todd Estes is facing the following list of charges.
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree, class “C” felony
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree, class “D” felony
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm, class “E” felony
- Menacing 2nd degree with a weapon, class “A” misdemeanor
- Unlawful Possession of a large capacity (30 round) ammunition feeding device, class “A” misdemeanor.
According to officials, a further investigation revealed that during the altercation between Damanski and Estes, Estes was allegedly in possession of an illegal, loaded 9mm handgun with a 30-round capacity magazine. Troopers say during the physical altercation Estes threatened to shoot Damanski and an unnamed female.
Police officials say Estes was taken into custody on Wednesday, February 10th. Following his arrest, Estes was transported to the Oneida County Public Safety building for arraignment. As a result of the incident, Damanski is still facing his own set of charges including Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Assault. If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact New York State Police.
