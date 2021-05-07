New Hartford Doctor Successfully Treating Post COVID-19 Symptoms

Dr. Richard Chmielewski of the Falcon Clinic in Washington Mills has had great success treating local patients who have had COVID-19 and are suffering from long hauler symptoms.

Chmielewski says he's seen patients from 18 years of age, all the way up to senior citizens over the last year who have complained of everything from back pain and loss of smell and taste, to breathing issues. The local doctor says symptoms vary and are surprisingly affecting people who had mild or even no COVID-19 symptoms when they had the virus.

Chmielewski promotes a combination of Osteopathy with modern medicine and techniques to treat patients, and he's having great success. He says the idea is to put the body in a position where it's able to work towards healing itself.

Chmielewski says the Osetopathic approach worked successfully on Spanish Flu patients in 1918. He says it was successful then. and it's still successful today.

Listen to the complete interview as Dr. Chmielewski talks about results of recent cases who have post COVID symptoms and have been treated successfully.

Listen to the complete interview here.