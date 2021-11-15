New Hartford Girls Soccer, Dolgeville, West Canada Football Win Titles

High School Football Section III playoffs and NYS Soccer championships made for some great excitement over the weekend, and 3 local teams came home with championship titles.

8-Man Football

The Section III 8-man football title game was held on Friday afternoon, and West Canada advanced to the state round with a big win over rival Morrisville-Eaton. Number 3 seed West Canada upset the number one seed, Morrisviille, 38-36 to win their first football title since 1997. During the regular season, West Canada's only loss was to undefeated Morrisville. On Friday, the game would come down to a 2-point conversion attempt by Morrisville, which was stopped by the Indians defense.

Class D Section III Football

In Class D action, two local rivals would go head-to-head at the Carrier Dome for their Section III title. Both Dolgeville and Adirondack came into Friday's contest undefeated at 8-0. Dolgeville jumped out first in the 1st quarter with an 84-yard touchdown run by Jared Bilinski that put the Blue Devils up 6-0. Dolgeville would score all of its 20 points in the 1st half and Adirondack would eventually avoid the shut out with a TD late in the fourth quarter. Dolgeville would go on to defeat Adirondack 20-6.

New Hartford Falls in Class B Football Action

The Undefeated New Hartford Spartans finally met their match on Saturday at the Carrier Dome when they fell to Homer in the Class B Section III title game, 34-20. The two teams would be tied 14-all at halftime and at the end of the 3rd quarter, they were tied 20-20. But Homer would pull away in the 4th quarter when they twice scored after driving deep into New Hartford territory. New Hartford ended their season at 9 and 1.

New Hartford Girls Win State Soccer Title

The New Hartford girls soccer team won their first-ever NYS Class B State championship on Sunday at SUNY Cortland. The Lady Spartans would cap off a perfect 23-0 season with a 2-1 victory over South Side. New Hartford led 1-0 at the half, and took a 2-0 lead mid-way through the 2nd period. New Hartford would give up just one goal halfway through the second half, and despite heavy South Side pressure, their defense would ultimately hold on for the championship win.