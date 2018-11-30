New Hartford Man Charged With Possessing Child Pornography

Oneida County CAC

A New Hartford man has been arrested following an investigation into the possession of child pornography.

42-year old Eric Foster is charged with possession of a sexual performance by a child, a felony.

The Oneida County Child Advocacy Center says during the investigation, a search warrant was executed at a home on Brett Bae in New Hartford.

The investigation will be turned over to the District Attorney's Office for further review and possible further charges.