As Distracted Driving Awareness Month begins, AAA Northeast is reminding drivers that even a quick glance at a phone can have deadly consequences. The organization is urging motorists to stay focused behind the wheel as new data shows distracted driving continues to cause thousands of crashes each year.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 3,275 people were killed nationwide in crashes involving a distracted driver in 2023. While that number dipped slightly from the previous year, injuries rose sharply, increasing 12 percent to more than 324,000. In New York alone, officials report more than 300,000 distracted driving crashes between 2021 and 2025, with over 109,000 injuries and more than 540 deaths.

Cellphone use remains the most common distraction. NHTSA says sending or reading a text takes a driver’s eyes off the road for about five seconds, the equivalent of traveling the length of a football field at 55 miles per hour without looking. AAA surveys show most drivers recognize the risk, yet many still admit to reading or sending messages, talking on the phone, or scrolling social media while driving.

“Distracted driving continues to impact the lives of far too many people,” said Patti Artessa of AAA Northeast. She noted that warmer weather brings more pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists onto the roads, making driver attention even more critical.

AAA recommends putting phones on do not disturb, asking passengers to handle messages, and pulling over safely if a call or text is necessary. The group also encourages drivers to avoid other distractions like eating or adjusting personal items while driving, and to speak up if someone else behind the wheel is not paying attention.

Hamilton College Upsets Hobart, Wins NCAA DIII National Championship Here's a collection of photos by photojournalist Nancy L. Ford for TSM from the DIII Men's Hockey NCAA National Championship game, Sunday, March 29, 2026. Hamilton upset undefeated Hobart 2-1 in OT to win their first National Championship. Hobart had not lost a game since the middle of last season. They had won three straight National Titles. The win logged Hamilton's first ever National Championship. Gallery Credit: Nancy L. Ford for TSM

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