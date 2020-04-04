New Hartford Teachers Send Video Message to Kids: We’ll Teach You Anywhere

Teachers from the New Hartford Central School District are sending delightful video messages to their students, with Green Eggs and Ham.

Teachers from every elementary school in New Hartford recorded a line from a quarantine-inspired version of Dr. Suess's 'Green Eggs and Ham'. Throughout the videos, teachers are show in various locations, letting their students know they can teach them with a mouse, in a house - yup, they can teach them anywhere.

Even District Superintendent Bob Nole, and Assistant Superintendent Allen Hyde got involved. Above all, they remind the students, stay Spartan Strong.

The shutdown of school districts across the county has presented an unprecedented challenge to teachers and students. Across the board, teachers have risen to the challenge - providing instruction using packets, Zoom, Google classrooms, and other non-traditional modes of delivery.

