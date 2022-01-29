Everything New on Disney+ in February 2022

It’s a bit of a lighter month on Disney+ in February. There are two episodes left of The Book of Boba Fett, including the season finale on February. Mickey Mouse is back with a trio of new shorts dubbed The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse. And there are two new Assembled making-of documentaries taking you behind the scenes of Marvel Studios; one on the popular Hawkeye series that just wrapped up on Christmas, and one on Eternals, which was one of Marvel’s biggest critical and commercial flops ever. It will be interesting to see how that film addresses that fact (or perhaps ignores it completely).

The other big new series in February is The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, the revival of the critically acclaimed animated Disney Channel series. If you’re looking for library titles, Disney+ is getting and the recent Ryan Reynolds blockbuster Free Guy.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in February:

Wednesday, February 2

New Library Titles

- The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)

- The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress

THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT

Disney+ Originals

The Book of Boba Fett - Chapter 6

Friday, February 4

New Library Titles

- Never Been Kissed

- Torn

- Real Black Panther

- Snow Dogs

Wednesday, February 9

New Library Titles

- Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S1, 6 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

The Book of Boba Fett - Chapter 7, Finale

HAWKEYE

Marvel Studios: Assembled - The Making of Hawkeye - Premiere

ASSEMBLED is a comprehensive series of documentary-style specials streaming on Disney+ that chronicles the creation of Marvel Studios’ thrilling new shows and theatrical releases. Journey behind-the-scenes of productions such as WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki via exclusive on-set footage. Join filmmakers and stars like Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner as they detail the genesis of the Black Widow film, and the Hawkeye series. ASSEMBLED is an immersive, and in-depth examination of the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Wednesday, February 16

New Library Titles

- Lost Treasures of Egypt (S3)

Disney+ Originals

Marvel Studios: Assembled - The Making of Eternals - Premiere

An in-depth look at the making of “Eternals” that takes viewers behind-the-scenes with on-set footage, conversations with stars and filmmakers, and more. See how “Eternals” came to life in this fascinating, exclusive examination of the production.

Disney

Friday, February 18

Disney+ Originals

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse - Premiere

The wonder of the winter season takes Mickey Mouse and his friends on a journey through three magical stories.

Wednesday, February 23

New Library Titles

- Free Guy

Disney

Disney+ Originals

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 1 "New Kids on the Block" - Premiere

A continuation of the acclaimed series, "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" follows the adventures and misadventures of newly 14-year-old Penny Proud and her Proud Family as they navigate modern life with hilarity and heart.

Friday, February 25

New Library Titles

- Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!

