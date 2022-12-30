New Politically Themed Albany Bar Set to Open On New Year’s Eve

No matter what your political affiliation is, we can all agree we love to gather for drinks! And there is a new spot in Albany for great brews and political debate.

Talking politics over dinner with family is a really bad idea. From years of experience, I can tell you it never goes well and nobody wins. But some spirited debate with your friends while enjoying a beer in a local pub or bar? That can be a lot of fun and well pretty entertaining for those listening in.

It seems that is exactly what Albany's newest bar is going for when they really get up and running in 2023! The War Room Tavern, set to open for business on New Year's Eve, is what Notes On Napkins is calling a "...an unabashedly politically-oriented venue."

Todd Shapiro, developer of the bar which will be located at 42 Eagle Street in the shadow of the Capitol, tells Notes on Napkins the bar will be "...a place for political junkies...the legislators, lobbyists, people who work in government and anybody who loves politics..." who may be looking for a late night destination after a legislative session. So no matter what side of the fence you are on, if you love a good political argument, this could be the spot for you.

If you want to check the new spot out on New Years Eve, reservations are being taken for 3 seatings and you can get details how to make a reservation from Notes On Napkins. The bar will open for lunch and dinner on Monday, January 2nd.

