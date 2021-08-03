New This Year, State Fair Tickets Can Only Be Purchased Online or Over the Phone

New York State Fair tickets and vouchers for parking are now on sale, but they can only be purchased online or over the phone, no cash tickets will be sold at the gates.

With a three-dollar admission, the 2021 New York State Fair is the lowest admission price of any fair in the U.S. And even cheaper for people 65 and older who will be admitted free. The fair continues the tradition of allowing children 12 and under free entry as well. The custom of special days honoring groups will also offer discount and free admission on certain days. Here are this year's special days. Troy Waffner, Fair Director says many state fairs charge $10 or more for admission, but New York has driven prices down to make it more accessible for everyone, no matter their income.

Our State’s fair is for everyone. We've had a year away from our fans and we can’t wait to be together with them again.

One change for 2021, is no cash ticket sales at the gates or in parking lots. Admission and the $5 vouchers for parking can only be purchased online at etix.com or by calling Etix at 1-800-514-3849. Phones are answered from 9 am to 8 pm, Monday through Saturday and Noon to 8 pm on Sunday.

There will be Kiosks set up at gates 1 and 10 for self-service purchases and signs with QR codes will be at all gates to allow visitors to use their phones to link directly etix. As for parking, drivers can pay by credit card in each lot or by using EZ Pass Plus in the Orange and Brown lots. More information is available at the New York State Fair's website.

