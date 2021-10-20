New York AG Probes Death Of Woman Shot By Police In Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The state attorney general’s office says it is investigating the death of a woman shot by police in Syracuse as she charged at officers with a knife.

The AG's office says Syracuse Police Department officers responded to reports of a woman brandishing a knife at a city residence early Wednesday morning.

After they began talking to her, she allegedly set a fire and charged at officers with a knife.

At least one department member shot her.

The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at 4:00 a.m. at a local hospital.

The investigation is being handled by the AG’s Office of Special Investigation, which probes deaths of people potentially caused by police.

