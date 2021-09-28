Everything You Need To Know About New York’s Ban On Foam Food Containers

If you forgot the news about New York's ban on foam food containers, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming change.

In 2020, New York State adopted the nation's strongest statewide ban of single-use foam food and beverage containers, along with a ban on packing peanuts:

Effective January 1, 2022, no covered food service provider or store (retail or wholesale) will be allowed to sell, offer for sale, or distribute disposable food service containers that contain expanded polystyrene foam in New York. In addition, no manufacturer or store will be allowed to sell, offer for sale, or distribute polystyrene loose fill packaging (commonly referred to as packing peanuts) in the state."

According to Syracuse.com, the ban also applies to caterers, food carts, food trucks, retail food stores, delis, grocery stores, cafeterias, coffee shops, hospitals, adult care facilities, nursing homes, schools, colleges and more.

Containers banned under the law include bowls, cartons, hinged clamshell-style containers, cups, lids, plates, trays and any other product meant to temporarily store or carry prepared foods or drinks."

Stores can still use foam packaging for raw meat, pork, seafood, poultry or fish. The state ban preempts all other local laws.

This law does NOT apply to the following: Raw meat, pork, seafood, poultry, or fish sold for the purpose of cooking or preparing off-premises by the customer; Prepackaged food filled or sealed prior to receipt at a covered food service provider.

You can read the full law and details from the New York State DEC website. Just remember, this will begin January 1st 2022.

