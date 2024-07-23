Experts Say, Add This To Your Coffee for Increased Brain Health

Many people can't seem to wake up in the morning without their first cup of coffee. Now, top neurologists say, adding a certain ingredient can do more than "pep you up," it can do wonderful things for your brain.

This neurologist-approved ingredient could amplify the drink’s brain-boosting and protective potential even further, according to scientists and it's an ingredient found in almost everyone's pantry or spice rack.

The miracle ingredient to add to your coffee is none other than cinnamon, according to Well Good.

According to neurologists, here's why coffee and cinnamon are the perfect pairing for powering our mornings and boosting your brain health and cognitive function over time.

According to Shaheen Lakhan, MD, a board-certified neurologist based in Miami, FL, coffee is more than just the one beverage that wakes you up in the morning. “I can confidently say that coffee offers several significant benefits for brain health. Caffeine, the primary active compound in coffee, acts as a stimulant that enhances alertness, improves concentration, and can boost short-term memory,” he claims. "Since coffee is a solid source of antioxidants, it may also help protect brain cells from oxidative stress, which may help reduce the risk of degenerative brain diseases, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s," Dr. Lakhan says.

“Some studies have also suggested that regular coffee consumption may have brain-protective effects and could potentially lower the risk of stroke,” Dr. Lakhan continues. Although more research is needed around coffee's potential to be a powerful dietary component to delay Alzheimer's disease onset, Dr. Lankhan says that moderate coffee intake“could be a simple yet effective way to invest in your long-term cognitive health,” he adds.

So, tomorrow morning when you have that first cup of coffee, add a teaspoon of cinnamon and be sure to do it every day for a brain health boost.

