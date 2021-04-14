New York Bars, Restaurants Can Soon Stay Open ‘Til Midnight

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York will push back its curfew for bars and restaurants an hour to midnight, starting Monday, as the state continues to relax coronavirus-related restrictions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The governor also announced during a telephone briefing Wednesday that auto and horse racing events will be able to accommodate spectators at 20% capacity starting April 23.

“”But at the same time, we caution New Yorkers: Don’t get cocky. The disease is still very much with us,” Cuomo said.

Weddings and other catered events will be allowed to run until 1 a.m. instead of midnight as of Monday, the Democratic governor said.

Restaurants had pleaded for an end to the 11 p.m. curfew, saying that pandemic restrictions were hurting their business.

A similar curfew was lifted earlier this month for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiard halls and fitness centers.

Filed Under: andrew cuomo, coronavirus (COVID19)
Categories: Associated Press, New York News
