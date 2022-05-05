Cat Missing 6 Months in Upstate New York Miraculously Finds Way Back Home

Miracles do happen. A cat somehow found his way back home in Upstate New York after being missing for 6 months, during winter.

Andrea's 2-year-old cat Gary went missing in November 2021. She had taken Gary to visit her dad for the Thanksgiving holiday. Before heading back home, Gary wandered off, something he does often. "I try my hardest to keep him inside because he will escape for days at a time," said Andrea, who never gave up hope that Gary would someday return home. "I couldn’t shake the feeling he was still out there even though everyone told me to let it go," Andrea posted on Reddit.

Six months later Andrea has a lot to be thankful for. Gary wandered back into her father's garage like nothing happened. "My heart stopped when my dad sent me the picture of him in the garage hanging out," Andrea told Newsweek.

Credit - u/RingsOnHerF1ng3rs via Reddit

If Gary finding his own way back after an Upstate New York winter wasn't amazing enough, Andrea said she dreamed it would happen. "I vividly dreamt of his return Saturday night and Sunday afternoon he waltzes in the garage like he hasn’t been gone all this time. I'm shocked but overjoyed."

Gary seems to be happy he's back home too...

Credit - u/RingsOnHerF1ng3rs via Reddit

Studies have shown 61% of lost cats were found within one year. 34% of lost cats were found alive, thank goodness, within 7 days.

