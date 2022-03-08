NY Police Save ‘Stray Cat’ in Latest String of Unusual Animal Rescues

A day in the life of a police officer is rarely boring. Especially when they're called to rescue animals instead of humans.

Police in West Seneca were called to a house for a stray cat that made his way inside the living room. When they arrived, a stray cat wasn't what they found on the mantle.

Either the homeowner has never seen a raccoon before or needs glasses. Because that is no stray cat.

"Attempting to locate his owner. No collar, not super friendly, and not housebroken," West Seneca Police joked.

The little guy does look photogenic though.

Cat Rescue

A few days later police responded to another animal call. This time it was actually was a cat that had taken a ride from Cheektowaga into West Seneca.

With gas prices as high as they are, who can blame the little guy.

Officer Daley came to the rescue and retrieved the cat from a car's engine bay.

"Officer Daley is like the dad that didn't want a pet and now look at him," police joked.

The cat's owner turned out to be a neighbor of the driver, who is happy to have the little safely back home.

Unuusal Animal Rescues

The raccoon and cat rescues are just the tip of the iceberg for West Senenca police, who have saved several critters over the years.

We always tell you to lock your doors, but we should probably add close your windows to that list. These animal invasions happen more than people realize.

West Seneca Police have captured a wide variety of animals - bats, squirrels, rabbits, a cat stuck in a wall, another from an engine bay. A mouse from an air vent of a Mini Cooper. A skunk. A turtle. Lots of raccoons. A deer that went through someone's picture window after trashing the home.

Officers with minimal to zero wild animal training, armed with nothing but a pair of gloves, maybe a small net, and great courage are there to answer all those calls.

Well they usually act and scream like scared children but it's still brave. Some of these rescue attempts are downright chaotic. But hey, they get through it and we're happy to help when we can.

The animal rescue that takes the cake for West Seneca Police is the call from a woman who was awakened by what she thought was her house cat gently nuzzling against her head on her pillow and playfully sifting paws through her hair.

The house cat wasn't a raccoon this time. It was a possum!

A dreamlike sleep that we only assume now haunts her forever after she woke up to find this unwelcomed guest had made his way inside her bed for a warm nights rest.

Officer Daley came to the rescue once again, wielding a $4 collapsible net and managed to capture the possum and save the day.

We think about her a lot and hope she's doing OK. We think she sold the house and moved out not long after. Can't say we blame her.

The possum was taken from the bed and was released back into the night to safety, free to scar another resident's dreams some other day.

Animal Rescues Everywhere

It isnt just the West Seneca Police who are called to rescue animals. New York State Police and Environmanetal Conservation Officers have had their hands full over the years dealing with unruly creatures as well.

