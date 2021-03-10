New York COVID Numbers Continue To Improve

Governor Andrew Cuomo is updating New York’s latest coronavirus numbers.

Cuomo says the statewide positivity rate is 3.1 percent.

The positivity rate in the Mohawk Valley Region is 1.49 percent.

Total hospitalizations are at 4,798 and there were 58 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.

Today's data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported - 205,616

Total Positive - 6,489

Percent Positive - 3.16%

7-Day Average Percent Positive - 3.11%

Patient Hospitalization - 4,798 (-101)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week - -525

Patients Newly Admitted - 561

Hospital Counties - 53

Number ICU - 999 (-12)

Number ICU with Intubation - 686 (+11)

Total Discharges - 151,354 (+541)

Deaths - 58

Total Deaths - 39,230

"We're working hard every day to get New York's infection rate down while increasing the vaccination rate, and the state is making significant progress in that ongoing footrace," Cuomo said. "But even as we gain more supply of the vaccine, grow our distribution network and get more shots in arms, New Yorkers need to stay vigilant, so that we don't lose an inch of that progress.

We're expanding eligibility and continually extending our efforts to get the vaccine to underserved communities, and until every New Yorker is vaccinated I encourage everyone to keep washing their hands, wearing masks and social distancing as we get through this fight together," Cuomo added.



Starting on Wednesday, residents over the age of 60 can sign up to get a shot.

Beginning March 17th, people like public works employees, DMV employees, sanitation workers and child service caseworkers will also be eligible to get vaccinated.

Until now, vaccination efforts have been focused on the elderly, people with underlying medical conditions and health care workers on the frontlines of the pandemic.

You can make an appointment at New York's "Am I Eligible" website or by calling the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).