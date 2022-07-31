Escaped Cows Causing A Beef Between Upstate New York Farm and Animal Santuary

A cow controversy is causing a beef with some New York State farmers and a animal sanctuary. A couple of cows in Niagara County heard a rumor that they were being sent to slaughter and they wanted to seek sanctuary.

Ok, it probably didn't happen like that exactly, but that makes for an interesting story. According to a report from WIVB, two cows in Newfane over in Niagara County found their way to Asha's Farm Sanctuary earlier this month. McKee Farms is just down the road and owner Scott Gregson says that the cows are his.

Tracy Murphy owns Asha's Farm Sanctuary and she basically said, "finders keepers" and does not want to give the cows back. Farmers in the area are understandably upset with the sanctuaries decision too.

Two Cows Seek Asylum At Farm Sanctuary

Ed Petitt believes that this is an udderly ridiculous situation...my words not his. He was holding a sign out front of the sanctuary saying "Return the cows. The only thing missing is for the two cows to be holding their own sign from Chick-fil-A saying "Eat Mor Chikin."

Gregson from McKee Farms will not comment on the case while police investigate but is thankful for everyone's support. We'll keep you up to date as moooooore details become available.

Number Of Cows In The Southern Tier

This got me thinking, how many cows are there in the Southern Tier? We went to the New York cow counters (NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets) and asked for a cow census. This is what we learned.

Broome: 4,700

Chenango: 11,200

Cortland: 12,100

Delaware: 6,900

Otsego: 7,700

Tioga: 5,600

Tompkins: 10,200

I'm not sure how we got the cows too stand still long enough to count them but I'm glad they weren't sheep because it would have been hard to stay awake.

