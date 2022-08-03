Animal Sanctuary Founder Charged After Allegedly Stealing Cows in Newfane

The founder of an animal sanctuary is facing a felony charge of larceny after police say she stole cows from a property in Niagara County.

According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers from the Lockport barracks were called to Asha's Farm Sanctuary located at 2969 Coomer Road in Newfane, New York on Monday, July 25, 2022.

The State Police says that the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and the owner of the cows had approached the founder of the sanctuary for return of the cows but, according to the account from police, the request to return the cows was denied by 59-year-old Tracy A. Murphy of Newfane, New York, identified as the president and founder of the sanctuary.

"The Bureau of Criminal Investigation collaborated with the Niagara County SPCA, Niagara County District Attorney’s Office and the Town of Newfane Offices resulting in a warrant execution to retrieve the cows from Asha’s Farm Sanctuary and the arrest of Murphy," according to police.

Troopers located the cows and returned them to the owner.

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 Murphy was arrested and sent to the Niagara County Jail pending arraignment.

She is facing a charge of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a Class D felony.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is encouraged to call police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

