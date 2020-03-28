New York Delays Presidential Primary From April To June

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York has delayed its presidential primary from April to June because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, Nurses battling New York City's coronavirus outbreak are making anguished pleas for more protective equipment.

They say officials' claims of adequate supplies are falling short of reality.

At a news conference Saturday outside city-run Jacobi Hospital, nurses called for more masks and other gear to safeguard themselves against the virus.

The state's death toll from the virus has risen above 700..