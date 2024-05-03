Local Food Show Takes a Hip Look at Eateries Around CNY and NYS
There's a new food show in the Utica area which airs on YouTube, and according to Utica Film Czar Paul Buckley, the show is "hip" and they're "on to something."
The program is called Eat Local and they're currently in their 3rd season and gaining viewers. The producers call themselves "Gio Gump & DeeRok Jeter" and they focus on the 315 area code, but also travel for their shows. In recent episodes they traveled to Brooklyn, and then to the Bronx where they toured the food options at Yankee Stadium.
An interesting local fact: the Pizza at Yankee Stadium is made with frozen dough from De Iorio's Bakery in Utica. "That's the type of stuff we're looking for," said Keith Brown of Eat Local.
The producers also say all of the music that you hear during their episodes, is music they've created.
The show has focused on local and regional eateries, as well, discovering dishes like Chicken Biggie Waffle Fries, barbecue deliciousness, and restaurants from places like Carmellas, to Pizzerias, and up north to the unique TokaBocca Restaurant in Old Forge.
The producers say they don't critique the food, instead they celebrate the foods we have to enjoy here in the Utica-Rome area and around New York State. "This area is a melting pot for food places," said Brown.
Buckley called their style more "Hip Hop" than traditional television.
If you're looking for different foods to try and you want a peak inside the kitchen, Eat Local will gladly take your there, Simply search Eat Local 315 or Eat Local Utica to find them online.
