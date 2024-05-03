Local Food Show Takes a Hip Look at Eateries Around CNY and NYS

There's a new food show in the Utica area which airs on YouTube, and according to Utica Film Czar Paul Buckley, the show is "hip" and they're "on to something."

The program is called Eat Local and they're currently in their 3rd season and gaining viewers. The producers call themselves "Gio Gump & DeeRok Jeter" and they focus on the 315 area code, but also travel for their shows. In recent episodes they traveled to Brooklyn, and then to the Bronx where they toured the food options at Yankee Stadium.

An interesting local fact: the Pizza at Yankee Stadium is made with frozen dough from De Iorio's Bakery in Utica. "That's the type of stuff we're looking for," said Keith Brown of Eat Local.

credit: Eat Local credit: Eat Local loading...

The producers also say all of the music that you hear during their episodes, is music they've created.

The show has focused on local and regional eateries, as well, discovering dishes like Chicken Biggie Waffle Fries, barbecue deliciousness, and restaurants from places like Carmellas, to Pizzerias, and up north to the unique TokaBocca Restaurant in Old Forge.



The producers say they don't critique the food, instead they celebrate the foods we have to enjoy here in the Utica-Rome area and around New York State. "This area is a melting pot for food places," said Brown.

Buckley called their style more "Hip Hop" than traditional television.

If you're looking for different foods to try and you want a peak inside the kitchen, Eat Local will gladly take your there, Simply search Eat Local 315 or Eat Local Utica to find them online.

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

9 New Favorites from the New Menu at Utica's 72 Tavern and Grill The 72 Tavern and Grill, a Utica, NY sports bar and restaurant connected to the Adirondack Bank Center, has now re-opened after an 18-month COVID-19 shutdown. The grand reopening has featured previous favorites from the previous menu, and some new updated menu items. Here are photos taken by photographer Nancy L. Ford of some of our favorites tasted during the restaurant's soft opening. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler