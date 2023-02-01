How New York is Changing Laws On Equal Rights

A new bill has passed the State Senate and Assembly that makes changes to who gets equal protection.

There have been lots of changes to the laws in a very short amount of time in the United States. Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, allowing states to ban abortions. They can also choose not to do this. Previously they were required to allow some type of access. This change has caused both outrage and celebration, depending on what your beliefs are.

There have also been many discussions about LGBTQ+ rights over the past year after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Some states do not want to provide people who are part of the LGBTQ+ community equal rights and services.

In New York State, lawmakers have been discussing changes to state laws regarding these issues.

The state has committed to allowing access to abortions, as well as equal rights and services to anyone in the LGBTQ+ community. To protect those commitments, there have been several proposals to strengthen existing laws and eliminate potential loopholes.

Bill Number S108A has been passed by the NY State Senate and Assembly. It is an Equal Rights Amendment that will be put before New York voters in the next election. The bill states:

...no person shall be denied the equal protection of the laws of this state or any subdivision thereof; provides no person shall, because of race, color, ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, creed, religion, or sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, reproductive healthcare and autonomy, be subjected to any discrimination in their civil rights by any other person or by any firm, corporation, or institution, or by the state or any agency or subdivision of the state.

Do you think Voters in New York will vote for or against this amendment?

