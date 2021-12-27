With the holiday season upon us, families are spending more time together and with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging across the state, more people are staying home. The folks over at Spilsbury put together a list of the most popular board games in each state, including New York.

To find out which board game each state searched for the most, we enlisted Google Trends. Starting with a list of 38 of the most popular board games, we identified which games were most searched in each of the 50 US states and the District of Columbia over the last 12 months.

Spilsbury looked at games like Dungeons and Dragons, Pictionary, and Clue. Here in New York, we apparently love Monopoly so much, it's our favorite game to 'Google' is Monopoly.

Personally, my favorite game is Uno, then Monopoly. Unless you are playing with a bunch of super players, you need at least an hour or more to get through a game of Monopoly.

Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash

Maybe a state’s top pick has something to do with what it’s known for. After all, California, Nevada, and New York all search the most for Monopoly. Given California’s film and tech industries, Nevada’s casinos, and New York’s stock exchange and large enterprises, maybe money is on the brain for residents of these states.

Monopoly, which is published by Parker Brothers, is derived from the Landlord's Game. It is the "best-selling privately patented board game in history," according to Britannica. It was created by Charles B. Darrow and sold to Parker Brothers in 1935. The game it was based on, the Landlord's Game, which was created by Lizzie G. Magie in 1904.

In the original North American sets, the properties were named for streets in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Monopoly games also have been licensed with other North American cities as the subject (e.g., Chicago); prominent local landmarks and points of interest usually replace street names as properties. ~ Britannica

Monopoly might just be the perfect game to play with your family and friends this holiday season!

Get our free mobile app

10 Restaurants That Will Be Open On Thanksgiving Day Don't feel like cooking this Thanksgiving? There are some places that will be open on Turkey Day.

The Better Business Bureau's "12 Scams of Christmas" The Naughty List: BBB's 12 Scams of Christmas was published at the beginning of November to get everyone ready for the upcoming holiday season. Be on the lookout for these scams that you could fall a victim to.



