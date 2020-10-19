New York Gas Prices Down Slightly

Motorists in New York state are paying a bit less for gas this week.

According to the latest survey from AAA Northeast, the average price is $2.24 a gallon, down one cent from last week and three cents lower than a month ago.

The average price in the Utica-Rome area is $2.31, the same as last week.

Today’s national average is two cents less than a week and month ago and 49 cents cheaper than last year,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs. “Decreases in U.S. gasoline demand, supply and imports pushed the national and 44 state gas price averages cheaper on the week.”

New York’s average price is eight cents higher that the national average.