Down to the Wire As Lawmakers Hope for Gas Tax Holiday Extension in New York

There’s nothing like a last-minute mad dash on the part of lawmakers to extend the New York gas tax holiday to keep residents biting their nails and watching their wallets.

As 2022 draws to a close, the fate of New York’s gas tax holiday is still in the air, and not a word has been spoken by Governor Kathy Hochul about whether or not she will be extending it although lawmakers on both sides are urging her to do so.

In June of 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul gave New Yorkers a break when she announced a gas tax holiday that would reduce gasoline costs by 16 cents as the motor fuel and sales tax were removed from the price of a gallon of gas.

The gas tax holiday is set to expire on Saturday, December 31, 2022, but lawmakers are pushing the governor to not only extend the gas tax holiday but also temporarily suspend New York’s full gas tax which is 48 cents per gallon.

When asked about whether or not there would be an extension on the gas tax holiday, spokesperson Justin Henry noted that the Governor is committed to continuing to help New Yorkers however possible and that she is continuing to look for ways to help those living in New York deal with the increase in the cost of living.

New York Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara is one of the lawmakers looking for the gas tax holiday to be extended but he also wants more. Santabarbara has asked that the state consider also removing its full gas tax of 48 cents a gallon.

Assemblymember Mark Walczyk is also pushing for consideration from the Governor by sponsoring a bill in which there would be a permanent reduction on gas tax in New York whenever the price per gallon is higher than $3.00.

