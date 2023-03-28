New York State Adding More Funding To Combat Gun Violence

Like many states in America, New York seems to have a problem with gun crimes that result in injuries. Officials throughout the country have been seeking ways to reduce and eliminate gun violence in our communities.

The Empire State has been trying some different techniques to reach this goal and one program is getting some additional support after an announcement from Governor Hochul.

New York Is Seeing A Reduction In Shootings

According to data released by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, several areas in the state have seen a marked decrease in both the number of shootings that have resulted in the number of shootings that have caused injury and shooting victims. Those decreases are more than 30% lower than in 2022 and more than 10% lower than the 5-year average.

There has also been a more than 30% decrease in the number of fatalities from gun violence when compared to 2022 as well.

This seems to be good news for the initiative that state officials have been engaged in with police officials in multiple cities.

What Is New York Doing?

The New York State Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) Initiative is a that provides funding to local law enforcement agencies for equipment, overtime, and personnel, as well as focused training and technical assistance. Officials describe GIVE as a key part of New York's shooting and homicide strategy.

As we work to reduce gun violence, it is critical that we solve non-fatal shootings and prevent retaliation in the form of additional gun violence... We know that when these crimes are left unsolved, retaliation can turn deadly. This funding provides police and prosecutors the resources they need to solve non-fatal shootings, prevent retaliation and reduce overall gun violence.

-Kathy Hochul, New York State Governor

How Much Additional Taxpayer Money Is Being Given?

Nearly $900,000 in additional state funding will be distributed to different comminutes in the Empire State. The Governor's office has also said that additional funds will be allocated in the 2024 state budgeting process to make sure that the state continues to support local communities to combat violence.

In total, $866,564 in additional state grants will be sent to the following communities:

$248,970 - Buffalo Police Department

$134,100 - Rochester Police Department

$89,349 - Schenectady Police Department

$80,272 - Troy Police Department

$68,482 - Erie County District Attorney

$65,840 - Schenectady County District Attorney

$55,313 - Monroe County District Attorney

$47,600 - Oneida County District Attorney

$45,200 - Utica Police Department

$31,438 - Rensselaer County District Attorney

In Buffalo these funds will hopefully help the Buffalo Police Department solve some of the crimes that have been committed as the city's clearance rate, the rates of crimes that are marked as solved, has dropped to near record lows.

