New York Gym Chain Offering Free Hypnosis To Like Working Out

A lot of people go to the gym but how many of them actually enjoy it?

I didn't realize how much I would miss going to a gym until they were all closed during the pandemic. I have gone quite a bit since then but I will say it is easy to experience burnout when you exercise almost everyday. People often get bored when they get into a routine.

A gym chain here in New York with a few locations in the lower Hudson Valley region will soon be offering free hypnosis in order to get people excited about physical activity and shake up their mundane regime or create and stick to a plan.

I don't know why but I'm picturing a guy with a turtle neck swinging a medallion but that can't be the case.

According to the Mayo Clinic, hypnotherapy is actually quite common and has been proven to be an effective way to eliminate stresses and anxieties which is a common feeling for many new members at a gym. It's called gymnosis.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Do you think gymnosis is something that could catch on?

11 Hudson Valley Parks Ranked Best to Worst