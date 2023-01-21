Five Things New York Has Banned or Made Illegal in the Last Five Years
If one thing rings true about New Yorkers, it's that we're an opinionated bunch and we're not afraid to speak our minds.
Get our free mobile app
New Yorkers have been doing a whole lot of speaking out in the last few years as our state government has really tightened down on a variety of things. And, when it comes to the tightening down, New Yorkers are either all for the new rules or are madly against them. There is no in-between.
In light of recent news that New York Governor Kathy Hochul's plan to ban the sale of gas stoves, hot water heaters and oil furnaces, we thought that it might be interesting to take a look back at just a few of the other things New York has either banned or made illegal in the state in the last five years.
Five Things Banned or Illegal in New York
These are five things that New York has either banned or made illegal in the state in the last five years.
Betcha' Didn't Know This! 17 New York Inventions We Are Very Thankful For!
New York can boast of being the home of literally thousands of inventions. Here is a starter list of 17 (more lists will follow).. And I can speak for everyone when I say we are VERY thankful for each and every one of these items!
Read More! 17 Weird and Fun Trivia Facts About Upstate New York
There are so many fascinating trivia facts about Upstate New York that one could write a book about it. Here are 17 interesting factoids about our region that will leave you scratching your head!
Read More! NY's 12 Smallest Counties and Why You Should Visit Them
There are 62 counties in the state of New York. The largest (by population) is Kings County (Brooklyn). It has a population of 2,726,002 people. But, there are far more smaller counties in the state than larger ones. This list takes a look at the smallest counties in New York, with all of them in some region of Upstate New York. Even though they are sparsely populated, each has a few places that any NYS road warrior might want to stop at and explore. So here are the 12 smallest counties (by population as of 2010) in the state and what you might find on a visit to each of them