Drivers all across New York State can now take their learner's permit test online.

Eligible citizens 16 years and older across New York looking to take the permit test for passenger vehicles and motorcycles will be able to do so over the internet.

If a citizen goes through the online process and passes the test, they must still go to a DMV office to get their learner’s permit.

According to CNY Central, the online process will reduce the overall amount of time people have to spend at the DMV. The online application will provide a checklist of documents they’ll need to bring with them for their in-person reservation.

Permits are valid for approximately 5 years (the exact expiration date depends on your date of birth and the date that you apply). To learn more, find out more information online now.

Get our free mobile app

New York State Police Cracking Down On Work Zone Violations

Through April 30, troopers will patrol work zones throughout the state to make sure drivers are obeying flagging personnel and to enforce work zone speed limits.

In support of National Work Zone Awareness Week, New York State Police will crack down on reckless driving in work zones during "Operation Hardhat." Now through April 30, troopers will patrol work zones throughout the state to make sure drivers are obeying flagging personnel and to enforce work zone speed limits.

According to WGRZ, During Operation Hardhat in 2020, New York State Police issued 1,770 tickets. That was nearly a 70 percent increase from 2019.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

