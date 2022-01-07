Why Are People With New York License Plates Being Asked To Leave Florida?

If you're traveling to Florida and plan on driving- Why are you being asked to leave the state if you have a New York license plate? Is this some sort of prank, or is it considered a hate crime for New York residents?

Police in Palm Beach Florida have launched an investigation after fliers were found selectively placed on vehicles with New York license plates in the popular sunshine state. What did those fliers say? It told people who were "woke" to leave Florida. Yes, apparently woke people aren't allowed. Check out a photo of the fliers here thanks to The Palm Beach Post on Twitter:

“If you are one of those ‘woke’ people — leave Florida. You will be happier elsewhere, as will we,” The Palm Beach Post says the fliers read, with letters all capitalized and centered on the paper.

For those that don't know, the term "Woke" according to Merriam-Webster's dictionary means "to be aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).” According to 13WHAM, it's popularly considered American slang.

The term is also currently used as a pejorative for anyone who is seemingly "liberal" or politically left-leaning. In the context of these fliers, being "woke" most likely just means "not being conservative" or "not being conservative enough" to whoever made and posted them.

Police reportedly concluded their investigation and determined no criminal wrongdoing. We are assuming "woke" New Yorkers, or any New Yorkers, are more than likely safe in New York.

