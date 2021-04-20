New York Making Progress In Fight Against COVID

New York’s COVID-19 numbers continue to improve.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that the 7-day average statewide COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen to 2.8 percent, the lowest since November 12.

Cuomo says the number of ICU patients has dropped to 823.

That’s the lowest number since December 3.

Total hospitalizations are at 3,873 and there were 45 COVID deaths yesterday.

"New York State is making progress in the fight against COVID-19, but we have to remember not to get cocky —this pandemic isn't over yet and it's important to continue practicing safe behaviors so we don't lose the hard-earned gains we've made," Governor Cuomo said. "Wash your hands, wear a mask and stay socially distanced not just for your own safety, but to protect your fellow New Yorkers. We're working 24/7 to vaccinate residents and their families across the state, including opening new vaccination sites and expanding eligibility. We can get to the light at the end of the tunnel together, but it's going to take more effort on New Yorkers' part to defeat the COVID beast for good."

The governor also says more than 1.3 million vaccine doses have been administered over the past seven days statewide.