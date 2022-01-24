New York Mills Man Arrested for Allegedly Scamming Would Be Renters Out of Thousands

A New York Mills man is under arrest following a physical dispute at an address on New Hartford Street in the village.

New York Mills Police say an officer responded to the address for a report of a domestic incident in progress. When the police arrived they say spoke to a man by the name of Allan Recknall who claimed a person he did not know arrived at his home and attacked him. Police say Recknall told them the dispute was over an alleged fraudulent renting of an apartment by Recknall. When police inquired further, they say Recknall became uncooperative, did not assist in identifying the man and refused to press charges.

New York Mills Police say they believe Recknall has been avoiding them due to other pending charges against him. Recknall has been under investigation for "fraudulently taking money in exchange for the rental of his dilapidated, uninhabitable apartments," according to authorities.

Police allege that Recknall has fraudulently accepted and failed to return over $5,000 in rental agreements and deposits for apartments that were condemned by officials. Upon being taken into custody, Recknall has been charged by New York Mills Police with one count of Scheme to Defraud in the first degree, a felony. Recknall was arraigned and will appear in New York Mills Court at a later date.

New York Mills Police New York Mills Police loading...

Recknall's booking photo has been released in an effort to reach any other possible victims of his alleged scams and to warn people of his behavior. Police say both the upstairs and downstairs apartments at 24 New Hartford Street are condemned and nobody is to inhabit the residence. New York Mills Police urge caution when renting and encourage anyone to contact the police department if there is suspicion of fraud and confirm the validity of property condition.

