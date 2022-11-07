Sometimes in New York State we get a bad reputation for being rude or unkind. We know in Upstate this is completely untrue. One region in New York State was just named the most family friendly area of the entire state.

Let's be honest, being family-friendly is a bit different than just being regular old-friendly. Family-friendly makes sure that not only are the adults receiving friendly treatments and enjoying friendly activities, but the kids are too. Where can you find these style places in New York State?

Travel Pulse published a list of the most family-friendly city in every state. When they did this, they researched things like museums, national monuments, outdoor spaces to explore, zoos, and more items along those lines. And the city that topped the list for New York was...

Finger Lakes, New York

One could argue the Finger Lakes isn't exactly one town, it's more of a specific region. Here's what Travel Pulse had to say:

Encompassing 11 lakes with over 650 miles of shoreline, the picturesque Finger Lakes region in central-west New York has plenty of great outdoor pastimes to offer families.

Part of their reasoning for the Finger Lakes was highlighting the Strong National Museum of Play, The Rochester Museum and Science Center (RMSC), the RPM Raceway in Syracuse, and Seabreeze Amusement Park in Rochester.

Do you agree with this choice for New York? If so, what are some of your favorite family friendly activities in the Finger Lakes region? Let us know your answers when you text us on our station app.

